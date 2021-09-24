HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Centers for Disease Control has approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people over the age of 65, those with certain conditions, and people in high-risk jobs.
The CDC says those people can get their third shot now, but a lot of healthcare providers want folks to make an appointment as a way to monitor who is getting the shot.
The four groups of people now allowed to get a COVID booster are people 65 & older, people 50 and older with certain high-risk conditions, people 18-49 with risk conditions, and adults in high-risk jobs.
The boosters are recommended for six months after your last shot.
When it comes to high-risk conditions, doctors say that can include type 1 or type 2 diabetes, it can include COPD, moderate to severe asthma, stroke.
If you’re eligible, the CDC said you can walk into any clinic for you booster shot. But many providers, including CVS, Hartford HealthCare, Yale New Haven Health and Trinity Health, are asking people make an appointment.
Officials said this will help make sure that there is an adequate supply of the vaccine at clinics.
You should also bring your vaccine card with you to show when your last shot of the Pfizer vaccine was.
Providers are also asking people to attest that they meet the criteria. But they’re confident people won’t go if they’re not eligible.
Providers say they can start take appointments as soon as this weekend.
The newly eligible hope the booster can mean a normal winter this year.
The CDC approval is just for Pfizer, and some doctors say we still don’t know if it’s safe to mix brands.
Moderna has also been approved for the immunocompromised, but otherwise people who got something other than Pfizer will have to wait.
