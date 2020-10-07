NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Fans, friends and family are remembering the life of Eddie Van Halen.
The legendary guitarist died Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer, at the age of 65.
His death is now raising question surrounding the disease.
“Every year, it lists among the top 10 most commonly detected cancers in men,” said Dr. Aarti Bhatia, assistant professor of Medical Oncology at the Yale Cancer Center.
Dr. Bhatia is an expert in head and neck cancer at the Yale Cancer Center.
“Men are about 2-3 times at a higher risk for it than women are. Likely because of their occupational exposures,” Bhatia said.
Van Halen struggled with drug and alcohol use.
Dr. Bhatia says tobacco and alcohol use are the most common risk factors for developing throat cancer.
“The longer your exposure to alcohol and tobacco use, the more intense your exposure, the greater your risk of acquiring head neck cancer is,” Bhatia said.
Before his battle with throat cancer, Van Halen had a bout with tongue cancer in 2000. He defeated the illness two years later.
However, doctors say patients remain at risk of having that cancer form again, even several years later.
Also, those “secondary primary cancers” can be harder treat.
“Some common symptoms that patients report include maybe a mouth sore, a lump that won’t heal,” Bhatia said.
Treatment for every patient is very individualized, and Dr. Bhatia says there have been a lot of advances in treatments.
“So, there’s a lot of optimism and hope on the horizon for treatments in the future as well,” Bhatia said.
This as the world remembers the life of one of the most talented guitarists of all time.
Screening for throat cancer is recommended for people who have a significant history of smoking and drinking.
The Yale Cancer Center runs several testing clinics each year across the state.
For more information, click here.
