FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the first full week that any adult in Connecticut can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Throughout this process, Channel 3 has been answering questions about the vaccine, including addressing the concerns about pregnant women getting vaccinated.
“Every day I’m fielding lots and lots of questions on the vaccine, and it might be ‘should I get it, when should I get it, if I’m going through fertility treatments, should I wait’,” explained MotherToBaby Coordinator Sharon Voyer Lavigne.
MotherToBaby is a free service that specializes in answering questions about pregnancy and vaccines.
“We’re strictly going to share the medical information that we have. So, we’re going to share what the literature is suggesting, what we know so far,” Voyer Lavigne said.
At the start of the national vaccine rollout, there was limited information surrounding how the vaccine impacts those who are expecting.
However, new data is emerging, and there’s good news for expecting mothers.
“Based on the limited data that we have, there is no information to suggest that there is an impact either on pregnancy complications or pre-term birth, after receiving this vaccine either prior to pregnancy or in pregnancy,” said Dr. Christopher Morosky, of the Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UConn Health.
A new study finds the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective at protecting pregnant mothers and their babies.
Research published in the “American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology” said pregnant women who got the vaccine, passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.
Antibodies were also found in breast milk samples.
Morosky said this information has been reassuring to patients.
“If a couple does want to have this vaccine, if they’re planning pregnancy, or if a woman is pregnant, we really should be helping them with all the information on how to access the vaccine, get the vaccine and not put any barriers in front of them so that they can receive the vaccine,” he said.
Morosky added that women should sit down with their doctors to discuss the best approach.
“I’d like to say to pregnant women that if the vaccine is right for you, then it’s right for you. And it’s probably right for your baby too,” Morosky said.
Also, more research is being done.
A Pfizer trial is assessing safety and efficacy involving expectant mothers.
The Centers for Disease Control is also collecting data voluntarily from pregnant women who have been vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.