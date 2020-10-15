HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the pandemic drags on, doctors say it is more important than ever to wear a mask.
However, many people still have questions as to how long you can wear one without cleaning it.
Doctors say you should be washing your mask every single day, ideally owning at least two, so that you have time to wear a fresh one while the other is cleaned.
“If you do get infectious particles on a mask and you touch them, you can cause infection if you then put your hand into your nose or your mouth or touch your eye,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, infectious disease physician for Hartford HealthCare.
She said it is best to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend machine washing.
“I think the preferable way to do it is in the washing machine on the highest temperature the material can handle, and then drying it on a high temperature,” Bieluch said.
The CDC also has instructions on how to hand wash a mask using a bleach solution, instead of putting it in the laundry.
There is also a proper way to take off your mask, first by sanitizing your hands.
Paper masks are ideally meant for single use. But Dr. Lisa Cuchara, an infectious disease specialist with Quinnipiac University, says if you are using them for quick courtesy use, like going through a drive-thru, you can technically reuse them.
“If I’m using my paper mask as a courtesy, then I actually will reuse it. I do have a paper bag that’s in my car. You don’t want to use a plastic bag because plastic can retain moisture and bacteria love it,” Cuchara said.
People also might want to think twice before questioning someone wearing a mask alone in their car… Doctors say it’s not a bad idea, because if the mask has virus on it and you touch it and then touch your steering wheel, or put the mask on a seat, you could be spreading the virus in the car.
They say better to take the mask off at home and put it in the wash.
For more mask guidelines from the CDC, click here.
