(WFSB) – The at-home test kits started going out Monday to cities and towns across the state.
With thousands of kits going out, experts want to shine a light on how accurate they are.
Doctors warn that the results from the at-home tests won’t be as accurate as what you would receive from a lab.
“There are disparities between the home tests and the in-person tests,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu with Hartford HealthCare.
When comparing the at-home tests to ones done in-person, Dr. Wu says one of the biggest differences is accuracy.
“We tend to take a positive test and interpret it as a real positive. Where the disparity happens is really the negative at-home test. A negative at-home test doesn’t really mean that you are truly negative at this point,” Wu said.
The at-home tests are antigen tests.
These are the ones that can deliver results in minutes, but studies show accuracy is sacrificed in exchange for that rapid result.
The CDC reports one in five symptomatic patients received a negative rapid test before eventually testing positive for COVID.
Also, preliminary data from the FDA shows rapid tests are less sensitive to detecting Omicron.
“If you have a negative test, my suggestion would be you go seek out additional testing that may be better whether it be antigen testing or preferably PCR testing,” Wu said.
PCR tests are the ones that people have been waiting in line for hours to get, and then they wait days to get their results.
Even though rapid tests may not be as accurate as others, state officials say they still play an important role, especially when people test positive.
“They serve a very important purpose in keeping people home when they realize they’re infected,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner for the Department of Public Health.
Doctors shared how people should approach using the tests.
First, doctors say only test if you are symptomatic or if you had a significant exposure.
They work best when there is more virus to pick up.
Doctors say if you take one of these and are negative yet still symptomatic, get a PCR test just to be sure.
