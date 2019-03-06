HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter is making the most of its final moments, as is evident by the chilly temperatures recorded on Wednesday morning.
With a wind chill in the single digits and temperatures in the low-teens for much of the day, that means cold weather dangers for people who have to spend extended periods of time outdoors, like children at a bus stop.
Doctors said it's simply about being prepared.
That means layered clothing and keeping in good health during cold snaps.
There may not be a hard rule about how long is too long for children to be outside; however, a few variables can be factored into the equation.
Doctors at Connecticut Children's Medical Center suggest that enough sleep, how much is had to eat at breakfast and overall health are just as important as clothing.
Dr. John Brancato of Connecticut Children's also said there's a red flag.
"It hurts. That’s a simple rule of thumb," Brancato said. "It's very unlikely that kids won’t be at the bus stop long enough to develop hypothermia, but they certainly can have cold exposure in the ears and they lose a lot of heat from the tops of their heads."
Clothing layers are also key.
Doctors said they don't have to be super thick layers. Wearing a fleece or a pullover that can be tucked away in a backpack at school should suffice.
"It’s certainly not as bad as if it were below zero," Brancato said. "If there is any breeze, that creates a pretty dangerous wind chill, so anything in the 10 to 15 degree range with a breeze is pretty dangerous from a skin exposure standpoint."
For more on this week's weather, read the technical discussion here.
