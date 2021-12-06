NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 5.8 percent, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Public Health on Monday.

Lawmakers and health officials continue to urge people to get booster shots.

"Seventy to 80 percent of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated," Dr. Manisha Juthani, CT Public Health commissioner, said Monday. "This virus finds the unvaccinated."

Omicron variant detected in Connecticut Gov. Lamont has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant has been detected in the state.

Over the weekend, the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the state. In fact, a third of states reported having the variant.

As a result, pharmacies across Connecticut are seeing a demand for booster shots.

Both big chain pharmacies and mom and pop pharmacies said they are seeing heightened demand for COVID vaccines.

Health officials continue to emphasize that the best line of defense against the omicron variant is getting vaccinated and boosted.

At least 17 states have reported omicron related infections.

After Connecticut confirmed its first case of the new variant, Gov. Ned Lamont said it was not a cause for alarm. He said that the state has life-saving tools available, such as vaccines and booster shots, to fight the pandemic. Many of the confirmed cases have been found in vaccinated people who reported having mild symptoms.

Experts said it’s crucial to figure out if omicron is more transmissible than other variants.

"We’re seeing that it likely has more transmissibility in regards to delta," Juthani said.

But there is still more to learn.

"I think it’s early on, so there’s a lot we don’t know," said Dr. Marwan Haddad, medical director of Community Health Center's Center for Key Populations.

Some experts have also warned that omicron could invade the body’s immune system, even if you’re vaccinated. If that’s true, can the vaccine offer any protection?

“You have much stronger immune, secondary immune stimulation, when it comes to the vaccine,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of infectious diseases for Hartford Healthcare.

Lamont said demand for boosters has gone up in recent weeks, as cases and hospitalizations rise.

But what about people get their first doses?

“The issue is still the primary vaccination series, those who are completely unvaccinated,” Wu said.

Doctors say it’s still early to say for sure how much Thanksgiving gatherings are driving this surge.

As scientists work to learn more about the new strain, pharmacies are trying to keep up with demand.

“We're experiencing all our efforts to hire more people, to vaccinate more people and also do COVID testing,” said Mitul Patel, co-owner, Park Pharmacy. “It's a little challenging."

Big chain pharmacies said they are feeling it too.

CVS recently hired 23,000 employees to keep up with vaccine demand.

The DPH said it is working to ensure that people coming into Connecticut are vaccinated. That’s why several pop-up vaccine clinics were set up at transportation hubs like Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and Union Station in New Haven.

Anyone aged 18 and up is eligible for a booster.

To find a local vaccine clinic, check out the CT Vaccine Portal on the state’s website here.