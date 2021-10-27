FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State health officials are urging women to get annual breast cancer screenings.

A news conference was held at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Radiology in Farmington.

Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Children and Families commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, executive director of the Connecticut Radiology Society Linda Kowalski and Dr. Diana James of Jefferson Radiology participated.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were also in attendance.

The news conference was in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Nationwide, doctors have reported pandemic-related declines in cancer screenings as well as issues to getting treatment. They said they're worried that delays have led to patients arriving at their offices with advanced cancer.