State health officials and doctors urged women to get annual breast cancer screenings during a news conference on Oct. 27.

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State health officials are urging women to get annual breast cancer screenings.

Coronavirus pandemic could impact cancer rates and care in the future

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on cancer care. Nearly 80% of people in treatment for cancer have experienced some delay in care due to the pandemic.

A news conference was held at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Radiology in Farmington.

Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Children and Families commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, executive director of the Connecticut Radiology Society Linda Kowalski and Dr. Diana James of Jefferson Radiology participated.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were also in attendance.

The news conference was in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Nationwide, doctors have reported pandemic-related declines in cancer screenings as well as issues to getting treatment. They said they're worried that delays have led to patients arriving at their offices with advanced cancer.

