NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - 'Tis the season! For the stomach bug. The common infection affects more than 3 million people every year.
If you haven't had it this season -- like me -- are there ways to prevent from getting it?
It spreads easily -- but is short term -- only lasting a few days.
"there are a number of people in the community that have nauseous, vomiting and diarrhea and that's not unexpected this time of year," Dr. Virginia Bieluch said.
While most people tend to just deal with it at home -
"Many don't seek medical attention and just stay home and drink fluids and keep themselves hydrated," Dr. Bieluch said.
There have been some cases were people have to go to the emergency room.
Chief of Infectious Diseases Doctor Virginia Bieluch with the Hospital of Central Connecticut says those who are at high risk are babies and the elderly or those with a low immune system.
"If you do have symptoms of a stomach bug infection, it's important to stay home and avoid contact with other people," Dr. Bieluch said.
She suggests washing your hands often - especially after you use the bathroom.
But since it's highly contagious -- there's no true way to prevent yourself from getting it.
"Unfortunately many of these infectious agents such as norovirus are very easily spread and can be spread by contact with a person who is infected or contact or injection with contaminated foods," Dr. Bieluch said.
The stomach bug is different from the flu -- as influenza has coughing, fever, muscle aches and a sore throat.
If you can't hold down liquids, doctors suggests calling your doctor or going to the ER.
