(WFBS) - With the spring season around the corner, doctors warned that the tick population in Connecticut has begun to rise.
Experts said the state is on track for an average tick year.
At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, scientists said they closely examine and test the insects.
They told Channel 3 that what they've seen so far is a relatively slow season for ticks, which starts in December and runs through early March.
In the last three years, they said they've gotten an average of 400 ticks during the slow season. This year, they've only received 90.
They said that indicates that the state should see a typical year.
However, a number of factors could affect the prediction, including temperature and spring rainfall.
"The spring, they can start being active and in mid-March, the population increases until the end of April," said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, CAES, New Haven. "That is when adult ticks reach a peak activity. Then the adult population decreases and we have peak activity of nymph ticks that reach a peak in June and early July."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ticks should be removed with a fine-tipped tweezer to grasp the insect as close to the skin's surface as possible. It said to pull it upward and steady.
After removing the tick, the affected area and hands needs to be cleaned with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
If a rash or fever forms within several weeks, people are urged to contact their doctors.
More information on ticks in Connecticut can be found on the Department of Public Health's website here.
