(WFSB) – There’s a small danger in your home that could be deadly for children.
Doctors at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center are warning parents about those tiny button batteries in your electronics.
“They are shiny and little kids put things in their mouth. They grab them, and horribly bad, and sometimes fatal things can happen when kids ingest a button battery,” said Dr. Christopher Grindle.
“I was getting ready for work and Cameron was playing with his toys on the floor, and all of a sudden I looked over because he wasn’t doing anything and he was hunched over and I knew that something was wrong,” said Marissa Soto.
Marissa Soto’s 13-month-old son Cameron had swallowed a button battery.
“If they get stuck, chemical reaction around a battery destroys tissue that was there. One of the worst places is the esophagus,” Dr. Grindle said.
That’s where the battery landed in Cameron.
Dr. Grindle had to do life-saving procedures and it wasn’t easy.
“So, he was put asleep for about two months. From there, it was hard for him to wake up. There was damage to his vocal cords,” Dr. Grindle said.
When Cameron finally woke up, he couldn’t breathe on his own and he needed to learn how to swallow and walk again.
“So, it was like starting over. He went through a surgery where they took some of his rib cartilage and put it into his trachea so they could make room for him to breath on his own because his vocal cords are paralyzed,” Soto said.
CCMC has a specialized team that can work fast if you child swallows a button battery, but there is something you can do en route to the emergency room.
“If you have some honey in your house, ingesting that can help protect against injury button batteries can cause,” Dr. Grindle said.
Cameron is going to be just fine.
“It’s crazy because he’s been through so much but he’s still so happy,” Soto said.
Doctors say button batteries can cause damage in as little as 15 minutes and severe damage within hours, so don’t wait to seek help if it happens to you or your child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.