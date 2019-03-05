HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow left from Winter Storm Wayne has since turned solid following a drop in temperatures that's expected to stick around for days.
That means anything that melted onto roads could have created some slick driving conditions.
However, people who have yet to clear the snow and ice from the last two weekend storms may want to hold off, according to doctors.
Doctors said the cold weather can put a strain on the heart because the body has to work harder to stay warm.
Early hypothermia symptoms for adults include shivering, exhaustion and slurred speech.
For babies, it includes bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
If a person's body temperature is below 95 degrees, medical attention should be sought.
Frostbite shows up as a loss of feeling typically in the nose, ears, fingers and toes.
Bundling up and minimizing time outdoors are the best ways to reduce cold-related injuries, doctors said.
They also said adding layers of clothing can help, especially for the children who have to wait at a bus stop.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for the inner layer wearing fabrics such as wool or something else that retains body heat better than cotton.
Natural fibers like wool or fleece work best to trap in air close to the body and keep it warm.
Then, articles of clothing with both water and wind resistance can help with protection from the elements.
The CDC also recommended that people pay attention to any constant shivering. It said that's the first sign of a loss of body heat and a warning that says it's time to go inside.
