(WFSB) – The medical community is a connection of false positives in mammograms in women who recently got the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s resulting in some providers asking their patients to wait weeks before scheduling their mammograms.
This is something that’s emerged as more people get vaccinated and this is not to discourage anyone from getting their vaccine or getting a mammogram, it’s more of a heads up for planning purposed.
With hospitals discouraging non-emergency visits during the height of the coronavirus, many Connecticut women put off routine doctors’ appointments in 2020.
“I’m kind of high risk, so I let it go last year. I skipped it,” said Marilyn Ahl of Southbury.
Now that 74-year-old Marilyn Ahl got her vaccine, she wanted to make up for lost time and scheduled her mammogram.
“They asked me then are getting a COVID vaccine or have you received your COVID vaccine, I said, ‘yes, I got my first dose yesterday,’” Ahl said.
That’s when they told her she would need to reschedule to April.
“I was very surprised because that’s the last thing in the world,” Ahl said.
Ahl says the reason was in the fine print of a pamphlet she was given when she was vaccinated.
“There’s a long list of possible side effects and I don’t know if people look at this, but one of the possible side effects is lymphadenopathy with swollen glands,” Ahl said.
Doctors say swollen glands is a possibility on the same side where the vaccine is injected.
“Most people don’t think about that. Most people get a swollen arm, a headache, a fever, but that’s not something people would normally think about,” Ahl said.
They say this is a normal reaction, but it can affect a mammogram reading.
“That can give you an abnormal appearance because we can see the lymph nodes on the mammogram and see that it’s big, but we don’t know what,” said Dr. Jessica Leung.
Dr. Jessica Leung is the president of the Society of Breast Imaging. She says is lymph nodes are swollen, doctors will usually follow up with a biopsy or ultrasound, but all of that worry and those procedures will really be meaningless if the swelling is from the vaccine.
The society is urging women to either get their mammograms before their first dose or wait at least a month after getting their second dose.
“Some patients may never have enlarged lymph nodes from the COVID vaccine, some may have it in the first week, some may have it go away after a week, some may persist,” Dr. Leung said.
If you can’t work around those scheduling conflicts, doctors say go ahead and get both, but when you get your mammogram, tell your radiologist about the vaccine and don’t be too alarmed if swollen lymph nodes are detected.
