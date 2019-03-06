HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is a controversial new treatment on the market for those with depression.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the anti-depressant this week, which is a nasal spray and contains a drug similar to Ketamine.
The nasal spray is shown to deliver rapid results in treating depression, in people who have proven to be resistant to current anti-depressants on the market.
“We see results within days and most a few weeks to this new medication,” said Dr. Mirela Loftus, medical director of Clinical Trials at the Institute of Living.
However, the new treatment called “Esketamine” can be mind-altering, as it is similar to Ketamine, a club drug called “Special K.”
“It is very self-limited. Within an hour, to an hour and a half they are completely back to baseline,” said Loftus, who is directly involved in researching the new anti-depressant method.
Her team at the Institute of Living sees firsthand the benefits of the drug for patients.
“Some of these patients that we have worked closely and intimately with are and we have helped to feel better throughout the years are part of the data that has been by FDA to obtain approval,” Loftus said.
The FDA approved the controversial drug this week, and say risks include sedation, difficulty with attention, judgment and thinking (dissociation) abuse and misuse, suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
To mitigate the risks and prevent abuse, the drug can only be used in doctor’s offices that are approved, and patients are evaluated for at least two hours after using the drug.
Health officials and people are hopeful Esketamine will help millions of Americans who are suffering from depression who haven’t found other methods of treatment that worked before.
Doctors say current antidepressants boost juices in the brain like serotonin, but Esketamine is unique.
“It seems to be also involved in what we call synaptic plasticity so in the brain just making new connections and changing previous new connections so that is a very novel mechanism,” Loftus said.
Loftus is now researching the drugs effect on children and adolescents suffering from depression and in extreme cases suicidal thoughts.
