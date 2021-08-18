HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, U.S. health officials and medical experts announced that COVID booster shots will be offered this fall.
This is all dependent on the authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and sign off from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Right now, some people with compromised immune systems can get the vaccine.
“There’s a little bit if calculus that everybody’s doing; you can wait till you’ve sort of lost control and then you can catch up with it, or be cautious and try and get out in front,” said Dr. James Cardon, chief integration officer for Hartford HealthCare.
The booster shots are expected to be made available to all Americans by Sept. 20.
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and public health officials say they’re ready for this third dose rollout, saying there is plenty of supply and clinics.
"We don’t have a green light yet from the FDA, but I expect it to come very soon," Lamont said on Wednesday.
The federal government is considering approving booster shots of the MRNA vaccines for everyone, and Connecticut is getting ready.
Vaccine providers say there are plenty of vaccine to meet the demand.
“It’s still effective in the ways that we need it to be effective,” said Keith Grant, APRN Senior System Director, Infection Prevention
Hospitals say demand for testing has also gone up in recent days, and they expect that to continue. They also want to make sure we’re not taking away from efforts to get people vaccinated in the first place.
The CDC said studies are finding overall efficacy goes down for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after eight months, leading to a greater risk of breakthrough cases.
Experts in Connecticut question if that’s because the first vaccines went to older people, possibly with weaker immune systems.
However, they also agree it’s smart to stay ahead of COVID.
“If early signals are sort of suggestive, better to get out in front of it,” Cardon said.
Vaccine providers say there are no plans right now to bring back the larger vaccine sites we saw earlier in the pandemic. That’s partly because they think demand will be easier to handle, as booster shots aren’t recommended until eight months after your last shot.
They also said it was too early in the pandemic to offer shots at doctors’ offices and smaller clinics.
“Managing the vaccine and the way it was distributed, we had to centralize it,” Cardon said.
The World Health Organization has warned that booster shots could take away from efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated. Vaccine providers in Connecticut agree that getting people their initial dose has to remain a priority.
“We’re not shifting our resources to ensure boosters are available, we’re expanding our resources, expanding our capacity and capability,” Grant said.
Vaccination rates continue to stay up, and the World Health Organization said it’s generally still more important to give people their first doses than it is to give vaccinated people booster shots.
(2) comments
I sure wish you would do some research on the deaths from the jabs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvqI3mFmN2Ft/
You spelled vaccine wrong.
