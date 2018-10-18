MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Halloween is less than two weeks away and Channel 3 wants you to weigh in on our poll.
When is the right time to retire the pillow case and costume?
Should there be an age limit on trick-or-treating?
A community in Virginia put an age limit of 12 on trick-or-treating. Should there be one?
Several towns in eastern Virginia have a trick-or-treat age limit.
If you are over the age of twelve, you could land in jail for ringing the doorbell and asking for candy.
Reporter Rachel Yonkunas spoke with a child psychologist who weighed in on the appropriate trick or treating ages.
“I think a good guideline is if you are not willing to put on a costume and you’re just going out to get candy and grab a pillow case, you’re likely too old to be trick-or-treating for Halloween,” Dr. Laura Sanders said.
Doctors say if kids are out alone, make sure they are in groups and check in often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.