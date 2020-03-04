HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While Connecticut hasn't had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, many may still have some concerns about catching it.
Local doctors are offering up some tips on what you should do if you think you have the virus.
The first thing is to pick up the phone and call your primary care doctor. They can guide you over the phone, and talk over your symptoms.
The symptoms the flu and coronavirus share are fever, cough, and muscle aches.
Hospital of Central Connecticut’s Infectious Disease Dr. Virginia Bielech weighed in about the risk.
“Right now, clinically, there's no way to tell one from the other. In Connecticut, if you have those symptoms, you likely have influenza than coronavirus,” Bielech said.
Doctors say the only way you have a chance of getting coronavirus is if you've traveled to an area that is experiencing an outbreak.
Therefore, if you think you may have it, call your doctor right away.
“Call first and explain the situation and get some advice about whether or not you need to go to the emergency room,” Bielech said.
The internet can also be a reliable source, checking out your local hospitals website, the CDC, and www.CT.gov.
While doctors mention the risk of getting coronavirus is low in the United States, proper hand-washing is key to prevention.
Testing for Coronavirus
While there aren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, testing for it is happening in the state.
If you've been tested for the flu, you know it's not pleasant. Testing for coronavirus is no different.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has been testing for coronavirus since late last week.
“To my knowledge, they have done such tests but none of them have been reported as positive thus far,” Bielech said.
She said the test for coronavirus is similar to the flu test.
“The healthcare provider who is testing you would put a swab in the back of your nose or your throat, put it in the media and it would be sent to the state health department and therefore testing is done after that,” Bielech said.
While flu testing results are usually available in a hospital or clinic and can take less than hour or two, results for the coronavirus take a little longer, as they are sent to the lab.
“If it gets there by the time they set up the tests in the morning, I’m told the results will be available by later that afternoon,” she said.
Doctors also say if someone is sick, stay 6 feet away from them.
Cough into a tissue and throw it in the trash right away.
Also, make sure to always wash your hands.
