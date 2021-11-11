(WFSB) – All week, Eyewitness News is showcasing how doctors are treating common medical conditions.
Thursday’s spotlight is fibromyalgia.
Ally Brundige lives with chronic pain.
“I still live with it during the non-flare periods but quite manageable,” she said.
The priest explained how her fibromyalgia flared up again after experiencing a non-flare period for a year.
Her shoulders, elbows, hips, knees and ankles can pulsate with throbbing and shooting pain.
“For me, it’s worst in the mornings and worst at night and it’s very hard getting out of bed or chairs throughout the day,” Brundige said.
Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain condition that’s not inflammatory but leaves people feeling sore and achy.
Rheumatologist Dr. Robert McLean treats Brundige.
He said there’s a strong correlation between the condition and poor sleep.
“If they’re not getting good deep restorative sleep, their muscles and their joints don’t go through this necessary relaxation phase. And if they don’t go through this relaxation phase, they stay tight and achy,” McLean said.
McLean warns sleeping long doesn’t mean it is quality sleep.
There are four sleep stages.
He says most patients don’t enter deep sleep which happens in stages three and four.
Your nightly routine could be to blame too much caffeine, booze and screen time might hinder a good night’s rest.
But there are some things you can do to achieve restful sleep.
Doctors say people who exercise regularly sleep better because they’re physically and mentally tired.
Also, low doses of old anti-depressants and muscle relaxers can help.
“It can be a wonderful sleep aid and it’s safe and non-addictive,” McLean said.
It’s also not permanent.
Once the brain falls into deep sleep, patients can stop taking medicine but may need to again if they can’t catch any sleep.
Brundige is following her doctor’s orders but her pain management plan also includes her faith.
Her prayer is fibromyalgia receives more awareness.
“Hopefully, that will open up pathways to further treatment down the line,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.