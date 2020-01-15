(WFSB) - A new docu-series highlighting the rise and fall of a former New England Patriots player and Bristol native is available to stream.
The the three-part documentary about Aaron Hernandez, called "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," is on Netflix.
Watch the trailer here.
It covers aspects of Hernandez's life through interviews with his friends and former teammates. It also includes statements from Hernandez from when he was alive.
Netflix said its documentary showcases the life and death of the former tight end. It walks the viewer through Hernandez's abusive childhood, his trouble with drugs and guns and his violent streak as an adult.
It also contains some exclusive courtroom footage from when he was sentenced to life in prison for killing his future brother-in-law, Odin Lloyd, back in 2015.
In 2017, days after being acquitted of a 2012 double murder, Hernandez killed himself in his cell. He was 27.
Doctors said he had a history of concussion-related injuries.
A researcher who studied his brain said there was severe damage to the parts of it that are important for impulse control and behavior. However, he could not say if that resulted in his violent behavior.
More about the documentary can be found on Netflix's website here.
(1) comment
Yes...because something like this is ok to have on a streaming platform but Burger King having the swear word dam in a commercial is over the line.
