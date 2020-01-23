CELEBRATION, FL (WFSB) -- More details are being released after a Colchester man confessed to killing his wife, three children and his dog in Florida.
Anthony Todt, 44, was denied bond last week in Florida after police say he confessed to murdering his wife Megan, the couple's three children, and their family dog.
Their bodies were found inside a home the couple was renting in Celebration, Fl.
According to Todt’s arrest warrant, his wife and two of his children were found with lacerations to their abdomens.
Documents show Megan was stabbed twice while the two boys were each stabbed once.
The youngest child did not appear to have any lacerations, the warrant said.
The causes of death for the family members are still listed as pending. Toxicology reports haven’t been released.
Police said the bodies had been there for weeks. They were found in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.
When officers arrived, Todt told paramedics he had taken an unknown amount of Benadryl in an attempt to commit suicide.
Todt was charged with four counts of premeditated murder and cruelty to animals.
Todt owned two physical therapy businesses, one being in the Westchester section of Colchester. Both of the locations have since been shut down.
Todt was facing some financial problems and was being investigated for Medicaid and insurance fraud.
