SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) - There are more disturbing details in one of the worst acts of violence in our state's history.
Documents from the investigation into the Sandy Hook Massacre have been released, shedding light on the gunman's anger and hatred for others.
These documents show Adam Lanza was in deep social isolation for years before he shot and killed 20 children and 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
He had problems and now we are learning how serious those problems were.
Newly released documents were seized by police during a search of Lanza’s home.
They include writings, including a book describing violence against children.
Lanza was only in 5th grade when he wrote about hatred for fat people and considered pedophilia a form of love.
These writing were considered personal belongings and were not made public.
The Hartford Courant challenged that in the state supreme court this past October.
The court ruled the documents should be released.
Starting in the tenth grade, Lanza’s mother kept him home, where he was surrounded by an arsenal of guns, spending long hours playing video games.
The Hartford Courant has reported Lanza couldn't distinguish between his problems because he had too many.
A report from the Office of the Child Advocate said his mental health problems were deteriorating and access to guns was a recipe for mass murder.
“Our communities have been impacted by gun violence and its growing and we need Congress to take action now,” said Po Murray, Newtown Action Alliance.
Since the massacre, Newtown Action alliance has pushed for tougher gun legislation, but Congress has failed to have a debate.
Senator Richard Blumenthal says now that Democrats control the House. there could be change and he says some are planning to put forth things like universal background checks and more bans on assault style weapons.
“More than 90 people a day, 90 people a day are killed in this country because of gun violence,” said Blumenthal.
It seems little was done to help Lanza.
Some are trying hard to make sure those who need help get it.
The pictures themselves show a disturbed youth. Medical records make references to autism, anxiety, and compulsive disorder.
Since Sandy Hook, CT has passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country, but Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was killed on the tragic day, says more needs to be done with mental health.
"We are training people to address the social isolation and how to know the signs and give students the tools to take those next steps to get connected to the help they need," said Barden.
Barden and Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan in that mass shooting, started the Sandy Hook Promise.
They work with thousands of schools across the country.
Kate Dias is a high school teacher in Manchester. She says there's always the need for more resources, but she says Sandy Hook has changed the way schools react and deal with children who have issues.
"When we look at a stunt today, we try to figure out where they are at. There's a difference between a student who is quiet and a student who is shutting down," said Dias.
The release of these documents comes just 4 days before the 6th anniversary of Sandy Hook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.