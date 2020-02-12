FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- New documents are revealing some more details about Fotis Dulos.
The man accused of murdering his estranged wife apparently feared for his own life.
Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News show Dulos called police twice to report harassment and a suspicious person.
In those documents, Dulos says on Christmas Eve, a Plainville man befriended him and gave him holy water, religious books and a bottle of magnesium capsules.
That man, later identified as Brad Ragaglia, texted Dulos saying “God had put him in the situation to end this horrible drama quickly.”
Documents said Dulos felt Ragaglia intended to kill him.
Police questioned Ragaglia, who told them he was an investigative journalist looking to write a book about Dulos’ estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Ragaglia was then told to leave Dulos alone.
