HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Court documents are shedding new light on a shooting that resulted in the death of a former Albertus Magnus basketball player.
According to the official police report, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jason Stone, went to Jam-Roc Jamaican Restaurant on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday, September 19 to purchase some food.
As he was waiting, Stone went outside to also purchase some marijuana, informing police that "he knows someone is always out there selling".
Stone purchased $20 worth of marijuana from a man outside, later identified as 24-year-old Hartford resident and former standout basketball at Albertus Magnus College Jaqhawn Walters, and asked him where the bag to put the marijuana in was.
Walters told Stone that he only gave bags to those who bought, what were described as, forties and over.
While Stone was walking and talking, a woman in either a red or burgundy Jeep pulled up and Walters walked over to her.
Stone stated that he heard the woman say she too needed a bag for her marijuana and Stone told her he was having the same issue.
That's when Walters became mad, according to the report.
Stone and the woman started laughing before Walters mumbled something, but Stone said he didn't hear what it was.
"You guys are acting like you run the whole block," Stone told Walters and the woman as he began walking away.
As he was beginning to head back into the restaurant, Stone claims Walters charged at him, grabbed him by the throat with both hands, and began to choke him.
That's when he says the woman in the Jeep stepped out of her vehicle to try and get Walters off him.
At that point, Stone did not reach for his firearm, which was concealed in his waistband, out of fear that Walters would take it and shoot him with it.
Stone was eventually able to release himself from Walters' grasp.
That's when he says he took out his gun and shot Walters one time.
Stone said he then ran back through the restaurant and got into his car, where he called 911, telling the operator that he had shot someone in self defense.
Stone informed the 911 operator he was on his way home, but was told instead to drive to Hartford Police headquarters and to secure his gun inside the glove compartment before arriving.
When he arrived at Hartford Police headquarters, Stone exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
He also gave police permission to enter his vehicle and retrieve the firearm inside.
The police report stated that officers recovered a .9mm Smith and Wesson from inside the vehicle.
Police provided Stone with a file photo of Walters, whom he positively identified as the person he bought marijuana from and shot.
Hartford Police were able to interview a witness, who is not being identified, to the shooting.
The witness told police that he came outside the restaurant after seeing a man in a black hooded sweatshirt push another man in a gray sweatshirt against the wall.
As he was walking out of the Jam-Roc Restaurant to help break the two apart, the witness said he heard the party in the black sweatshirt to "go get your gun".
The witness was able to intervene and separate the two parties, with a female standing by and was holding the man in the black hooded sweatshirt back.
According to the witness, the man in the black hooded sweatshirt began to walk away.
As he was reentering the restaurant, the witness heard four or five gunshots go off.
When he looked over, he saw the man in the gray sweatshirt holding a gun and the man in the black sweatshirt was now on the ground.
It appeared to the witness that, during the altercation, neither of the two parties had any weapons and that the man in the black sweatshirt never had a weapon in his hand.
The witness was able to point out the man in the grey hooded sweatshirt, who was in possession of the firearm, and the man in the black sweatshirt, as well as himself, after being shown still photographs of the incident.
Surveillance footage obtained by police showed that Walters and Stone were in the midst of conversation while in the parking lot of 3395 Main Street.
Stone was seen walking towards the restaurant door as if to go inside when Walters ran after him and proceeded to grab Stone with both hands, pushing him against the door.
A female was seen trying to pull Walters off of Stone.
The male witness was then seen exiting the restaurant and breaking the two parties up.
As Walters began to walk backwards, Stone pulled his firearm out from his waistband and "reengages in confrontation", eventually shooting Walters, who then fell to the ground.
Stone then appears to stand over a believed to be helpless Walters and shot him one more time.
Surveillance footage shows Stone heading back into the restaurant, while Walters was taken into a private vehicle, which took him to the hospital.
It appears that a female bystander was also shot.
However, the female party has not been identified and has not yet sought medical attention.
Investigators were able to locate three .9mm caliber shell casings at the scene.
At this time, it appears that no other weapons other than the one Stone possessed were present at the time of the incident.
Stone's next court appearance is expected to take place on October 5.
