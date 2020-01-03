ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A new court document was filed on Friday in the case of an Ellington man accused of killing his wife.
42-year-old Richard Dabate is accused of murdering his wife Connie back in 2015.
Now, investigators are saying Dabate made internet searches for “poison” on four different occasions, right before Connie’s death.
Dabate faces several charges and could face more than 65 years in prison if convicted.
