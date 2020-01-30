FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As a man accused of murdering his estranged wife remains hospitalized, documents obtained by Channel 3 shed some light on who helped him post bond.
Fotis Dulos was expected to drive himself to Stamford Superior Court for an emergency bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Instead, his GPS monitoring device showed he was in his garage for an extended amount of time, which raised a red flag to authorities.
Dulos attempted to commit suicide in the garage of his Farmington home.
Attorney Ryan McGuigan says he was contacted by the South Carolina insurance company, Palmetto Surety Corporation.
They secured Dulos' bond with pieces of real estate.
“They were informed by the state insurance department that the bond was under collateralized. Based on that, they had asked to be removed from the bond,” McGuigan said.
Two pieces of that real estate wasn't sufficient enough.
McGuigan said at least two of those homes were under foreclosure, including the Jefferson Crossing home he resides in in Farmington.
With a $6 million bond, Dulos also had to pay a total of $420,000 in cash.
According to documents from the state’s Insurance Department, three checks were made out to a bond company called 24-7 Bail Bonds.
One check was from Dulos for $1,000.
The remaining two checks are from a woman named Anna Curry, who is identified as a “best friend” to Fotis Dulos on the bond documents. She paid $147,000 owed an additional $272,150. It appears a monthly payment plan was set up that would be in effect until next April.
She lives in North Carolina according to her Facebook page.
Another bail bondsman said if Dulos passes away, Curry will still need to pay the remainder of that money.
