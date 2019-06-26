BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Branford animal shelter has released new details about a dying dog.
Channel 3 reported on ‘Cali’ when she arrived at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.
The shelter had originally reported she had cancer, but more testing has shown she does not.
The tests found Cali has a disease that mimics cancer called Hyperparathyroidism.
This disease raises calcium levels dangerously high and causes muscle wasting and organ failure.
The animal shelter says Cali will still need surgery and they are looking for donations to help with the costs.
If you would like to donate to Cali and the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, click here.
