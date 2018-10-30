NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – One dog has died after a dog attack in New London on Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to a call about a male being attacked by two dogs just before 7:30 a.m.
When police arrived, the victim was attempting to separate the two dogs that were actively fighting.
A K9 officer utilized a “bite sleeve,” but was unsuccessful. A Taser was deployed to separate the dogs, which resulted in the victim’s dog running away.
According to police, the victim and his dog were attacked by another dog, possibly a 2-year-old Pit Bull after it escaped from its yard on Cape Ann Street.
The Pit Pull attacked the 11-month-old Mastiff mixed breed, owned by the victim.
The victim attempted to intervene and was bit.
The Pit Bull suffered fatal injuries from the victim’s dog during the attack. The victim’s dog was on a leash at the time of the attack.
New London Police and the Animal Control Officer are continuing to search for the Mastiff.
