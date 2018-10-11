ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Dog fights are on the rise in Rocky Hill.
The police department issued a warning on Facebook about a recent increase in dog bites at the dog park.
These include dog bites on other dogs, and on humans.
The Rocky Hill Animal Control officer said dog bites can be frightening for both parties involved.
"A lot of times, the biting dog and owner take off maybe intentionally or not intentionally and the victim is left with no information on vaccination history or anything or just to file a complaint. It is very hard for me to follow up if I have no information on the biting dog,” said Sarah Ruminski, Rocky Hill Animal Control Officer.
"My dog was bitten by a husky when he was playing. Just hanging out playing like dogs do. The dog got up and bite him right in the side and I had to bring him to the vet,” said David Norris.
Ruminski reminds folks to grab any information, like a name or license plate quickly before someone takes off.
Without this information, investigating the incident is nearly impossible.
