GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A Granby family’s dog is recovering after it was attacked by a bear last week.
A family’s dog was brutally attacked by a black bear — in it’s own backyard.
Now— the family is urging the town to take action to prevent another bear attack.
It’s been a week since the incident— but Valerie Eastwood’s dog is still at an animal hospital.
Tonight— she made a plea to the Granby Board of Selectman
The family says the dog, named Murphy, was attacked after the bear entered their yard over a 5-foot fence around 11 a.m. on April 26.
Murphy was rushed to the vet where he underwent emergency surgery.
"I heard screaming out here on the deck," Eastwood said Monday night.
Eastwood says 78-pound Murphy was roaming their backyard last Monday morning.
That’s when a black bear infiltrated this fence and attacked the dog.
"Murphy was in bad shape and at first they thought he might not make it," Eastwood said.
Eastwood and her husband have lived near the McClean Game Refuge for five years.
They say they see bears often— but the animals have never attacked their pets— until now.
"Mostly it was muscle, fat, and skin loss from the bear both claw and bite," she said.
Eastwood says they just removed a bird feeder a short time ago - the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says that may have been the source of the problem.
To keep bears away - DEEP suggests people remove bird feeders and food from late March through November.
They also say don't feed bears, don't leave food out overnight, and place garbage cans inside a garage or shed.
Eastwood is urging the town to pass an ordinance similar to Simsbury’s — which prohibits intentional feeding of wildlife and using bird feeders during certain months of the year.
"There are many children in this neighborhood- small children, with fenced in yards. There’s a certain amount of security that isn’t really there," Eastwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.