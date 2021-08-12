EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A dog in East Haven has died after it was left inside a hot car.
The East Haven Animal Shelter said it was notified Tuesday night that two dogs had been left in a car.
One of the dogs passed away, and the other dog was taken to the veterinarian hospital. That dog is expected to be okay.
“It doesn't matter if it is night or day, in the sun or not, it is TOO HOT to leave your animals in a car,” the animal shelter said in a post on Facebook.
The extreme heat started ramping up on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring Wednesday well into the 90s. The same is on tap for Thursday.
Anyone who does see an animal inside a hot car is urged to contact a local shelter or police department.
