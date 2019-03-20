TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A dog has died after being pulled from an apartment fire in Torrington on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at an apartment building on Funston Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
It went to two-alarms at one point.
Nobody was injured, according to fire officials, however a dog rescued from the second floor has died.
Two cats, another dog and two ferrets were safely removed from the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
