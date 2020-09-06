CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Cromwell are investigating after a dog was shot late Sunday morning.
It happened near the Cromwell Hills and Fox Meadows condominiums.
Town officials say that a man reportedly shot the dog right in front of two kids.
The dog was taken to Piper Olson in Middletown for treatment.
Police say a suspect confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the shooting.
The dog, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, succumbed to its injuries.
Police say Bardsley Monfilston, 31, of Cromwell, was charged. He was charged with breach of peace second degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, cruelty to animals and interfering with an officer.
Monfilston was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be in court on December 1.
Throw the $%@! book at him! [censored]
BLACK LABS MATTER!
What a inspiration to his creed. That life really matters. Hopefully he gets run over by a bus.
Justice should be eye for an eye.
