EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for the owners of a dog that was dumped at an East Windsor business.
According to animal advocates, it’s the ninth dog to be dumped across the state since July.
When Peter Martyn arrived at work Wednesday morning, he found something very unexpected.
“Found a scared little Pitbull tied up,” said Martyn.
Martyn is the general manager of American Mulch in East Windsor. He was with a customer, looking at stone outside when he noticed the dog.
“Unfortunately, someone came here last night and tied her up back there and just disposed of her,” Martyn said.
The dog was left in between two palates and its leash was wrapped around one of the rocks, which only game it four inches to move.
Martyn said the dog was scared and barking but appears to be healthy.
Police and animal control were called and now have the dog. They believe someone owned the dog at one point as it had a harness on.
Anyone with information about who owns the dog is asked to call East Windsor Police.
