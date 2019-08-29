NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New information was released about a severely neglected dog that was left inside a cardboard box in a porta potty in New Haven’s Annex Park.
On Thursday, the dog remained at the vet and is continuing to get care. Its condition is improving.
There’s a GoFundMe page to help with the dog’s care. To donate, click here.
Police are still trying to track down whoever dumped the dog. Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police.
