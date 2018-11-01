PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dog was ejected and killed during an overnight crash on Route 17 in Portland, police said.
The road may be closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday while repairs are made from a crash.
Detours were put in place by the police department.
Route 17 is closed between Apple Tree Lane and Isinglass Hill Road, police said.
Around 1 a.m., someone was driving at a high rate of speed on the northbound side of the road.
The driver drove off the left side of the ride and crashed into a utility pole.
Police said they driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital. At last check, they were in stable condition.
The utility pole needs to be replaced.
A number of trucks responded to the scene, including Eversource and Frontier Communications vehicles.
Channel 3 was told that customers in the area have power.
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
