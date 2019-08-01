HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Sadie is safe and sound.
According to the Hamden Fire Department, a dog owner who refused to give up hope that his dog was still out there found it in a ravine at Sleeping Giant State Park.
Sadie was reported missing at the beginning of the week.
The dog's owner, Chris Roush, said he had been searching since the weekend.
He described it as being deaf.
Wednesday, firefighters said they found Sadie still in the park. A passerby heard the dog yelping.
She was in the ravine.
One scene assisting @QUSOCDean who never gave up and found Sadie! #Hamden #SleepingGiant #Breaking pic.twitter.com/q9GUl0KX3G— Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 31, 2019
Roush said the dog was severely dehydrated but is expected to make a full recovery.
(1) comment
Please, please people keep your eyes on you pets when you take them out. Never leave their side. Also be careful of them darting out of your house when you open the door. Their lives depend on you!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.