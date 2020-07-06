SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man and a couple of his dogs are recovering after encountering a bear Sunday morning in Simsbury.
Simsbury police said the encounter happened while the unidentified man walked three dogs on the Eddy Loop Trail at the McLean Game Refuge.
"The bear bit the dog. It was at that time the gentleman attempted to intervene and help the dog and was bit in the leg by the bear," said Sgt. Brad Chas, Simsbury Police Department.
People on social media said the dog that was bitten was taken for surgery.
In the midst of the encounter, one of the dogs, Lucy, ran off.
However, Simsbury police posted on Monday that Lucy was found on Monday around 9:30 a.m.
She was described as a Golden Retriever weighing 50 pounds, last seen with a pink leash.
"Lucy has been found at the McClean Game Refuge and she appears to be healthy," police posted to Facebook. "Thank you to all who shared the posts, searched for her and kept a watchful eye out."
While the bitten dog and the man got medical help, a small search party formed Sunday afternoon for Lucy.
"It does scare me because you never know. This is uncharted waters," said Ileana Ghamo of West Hartford. "I’m hoping that she’s able to drink water, because there is water. And she might be able to survive."
Simsbury police reminded people to stay bear aware.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said if someone sees a bear, they should make their presence known by shouting and waving their arms or slowly walk away.
Police said the man will be okay after the encounter.
