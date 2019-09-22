WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a dog during an argument on Wednesday.
Lt. David Silverio of the Waterbury Police Department told Channel 3 officers are searching for a man, about 5’10” last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect is believed to have shot a dog, a 3-year-old lab/German Shepherd mix during an argument outside of the One Stop Grocers on Walnut Street. The suspect fled south on Walnut Street before police arrived, said Lt. Silverio.
Lt. Silverio said a responding officer followed a blood trail and found the dog behind a building on Walnut Street.
The dog was returned to his or her owner and was taken to the CVA Shoreline Veterinary Referral Emergency Center in Bridgeport for treatment.
Officer searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.