WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A dog was killed and four people were forced out of a home in Waterford as a result of a fire.
Waterford fire officials said that crews responded to 10 Ellen Ward Rd. around 4:45 a.m. on Monday to find heavy fire emitting from the first floor of a two-story residence.
Members of the New London Fire Department were among the many departments on scene who helped.
Two adults and two teenagers were inside the home when the fire broke out.
They made it out.
The home, however, was deemed uninhabitable.
There's no word on a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.