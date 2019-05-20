BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A dog and a bear are dead after an attack in Burlington Monday afternoon.
According to the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, the bear attacked a dog at a home on Bradley Road at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Officials said it was a mother bear who was with three 4-month-old cubs.
Crews are working to locate the three cubs, as they are still a bit too young to be separated from their mother.
DEEP said they have had success in relocating younger cubs.
According to state police, the homeowner told officers that when she let her two dogs out, one was immediately attacked and killed by the bear.
Police said the back bear was found near the dog and it became aggressive towards one of the officers.
The bear was euthanized.
DEEP officials want to remind residents to take precautions with the growing population of bears in Connecticut.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
Bears kill dogs weekly in Avon. I guess it’s only news when the bear dies. 🙄
