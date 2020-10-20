ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield police were forced to kill a dog after it attacked a woman on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., an officer on a separate call observed a dog attacking a 19-year-old woman in the area of Spring Street.
The officer immediately responded on foot and noticed the Pitbull biting the woman’s foot.
The dog’s owners were able to briefly stop the dog from attacking the woman by pouring hot water on it.
Police said the dog then lunged towards the woman’s neck area and bit her. The dog then pulled the woman into the front yard of the property from the sidewalk.
The officer was forced to shoot the dog to avoid further injury to the woman.
The woman was treated by EMS personnel on the scene.
Enfield police released a statement following the incident saying, “The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances. This outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable, in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury.
The department said a supervisory review of this incident remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.