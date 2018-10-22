GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was left abandoned on Sunday.
Glastonbury police took to Facebook saying a dog had been left tied to a door at The Audubon Society.
Police said the dog is a female and believe she may be a Vizsla, but her ears are a bit small for the breed.
Anyone with information about where she came from or the owners is asked to call the Glastonbury Animal Control at 860-633-7227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.