EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Windsor are looking for the owner of a dog after it was found to have been hit by a vehicle.
The police department posted a photo of the dog to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
It said the animal was hit on Monday night on Route 5 by the Big Y supermarket entrance.
Police sought the public's help in finding the owner.
They said the dog is currently in the care of a local veterinarian.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Windsor police.
