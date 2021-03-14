NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk continue to investigate after a dog was allegedly thrown out of a moving vehicle earlier this week.
It happened around 2 Tuesday afternoon on Connecticut Avenue.
A witness told police she was driving near Keller Avenue when she suddenly saw someone in a nearby moving vehicle discard something out of the passenger window.
The vehicle did not stop upon discarding the item and continued forward.
The witness shortly realized that it was a dog that had been thrown out of the vehicle and pulled over to retrieve it.
The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital to be treated for superficial scratches.
Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino says that the dog's owners had contacted Norwalk Animal Control not too long after the incident occurred saying that they had lost their dog.
The dog was subsequently turned back over to the owners pending further investigation.
Authorities are working to determine how the dog ended up in the roadway.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Norwalk Police.
