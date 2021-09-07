MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire in Meriden Monday.
Firefighters say the flames broke out at a building on Lambert Avenue.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters from Wallingford helped extinguish the flames.
The dog is expected to be okay.
It is unclear if there was anyone else inside when the fire broke out.
