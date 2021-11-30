HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family of four is without a place to call home after a fire Tuesday.
It happened just before 4 p.m. on Linnmore Street and was reported by the homeowner.
Crews worked quickly to quell the flames and were able to contain them to just the living room area of the residence.
The smoke conditions presented a challenge to the firefighters.
Thankfully, no firefighters or civilians were injured. A dog was rescued from the burning residence.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
