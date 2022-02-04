EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters rescued a dog that was stuck on the ice at Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton Friday afternoon.
Fire officials say members of the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the northern end of the lake around 4 p.m.
When members arrived, they saw the dog a far distance away from the shore, officials said.
“Four East Hampton firefighters donned survival suits and ventured out over a quarter mile, tethered with rescue safety ropes to other land-based firefighters,” the fire department said.
The dog walked alongside the firefighters back to shore.
“The cold, tired but extremely friendly canine was turned over to on-scene East Hampton Animal Control Officers who will contact the dog's owner,” officials said.
