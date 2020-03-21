New Haven Fire 032120

(New Haven Fire)

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are still on scene of an active fire at a New Haven residence.

New Haven Fire officials say that companies responded to the 1700 block of Ella Grasso Blvd. around 9:45 Saturday morning, where they rescued one dog from a house fire and are searching for another.

It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out.

