GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a report of a vehicle in the water in Glastonbury early Friday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened at the Glastonbury boat launch off of Welles Street.
The truck rolled off the launch and into the water, according to Lt. Corey Davis of the Glastonbury Police Department.
Scene video is available here.
No people were inside and no injuries were reported.
A golden retriever was, however, inside but was able to come to the surface on its own.
The dog was taken to the Bolton Veterinary Hospital for evaluation.
Davis said the regional dive team was called to help recover the truck from the water.
