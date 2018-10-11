HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A starved dog was dumped in Hartford last week.
Kenway’s Cause took to Facebook saying the dog they named ‘Ryker’ was dumped last Wednesday.
They said a good Samaritan contacted the Hartford Animal Control office about an emaciated dog that was laying on the side of the road, not moving.
The dog appeared to be dead, but the good Samaritan saw him move slightly.
He was brought to the vet and didn’t register a temperature.
Kenway’s Cause said he is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who should weigh around 45 pounds.
He weighs 15 pounds and it is believed he was intentionally dumped.
Ryker is fearful of people, but he becomes trusting when he is around someone more.
He is on a strict, managed diet of many small meals per day. At this time, he has a Stage 2 heart murmur due to his condition.
When Ryker was picked up, he couldn’t stand, but has begun supporting his own weight.
Kenway’s Cause has secured a medical foster for Ryker and will be going to a foster home once he becomes strong enough.
Ryker was given his name because it means strength.
If anyone has information about Ryker or his owner, they are asked to call the Hartford Animal Control office.
For more information, click here.
(1) comment
So glad this little guy is getting the help he deserves! It was so sad to see him so helpless on the side of the road. He was wrapped up in a old blanket with no food or water until many others stopped along. This made my day 100 times better! Thank you for the update on our little friend [smile][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.